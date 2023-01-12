Travelers return home after storm closes Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA (KGTV) - Packed suitcases and eager travelers filled the Santa Barbara Airport. Some of those travelers had to wait out the storm that closed the airport and surrounding highways for more than a day.

Dave Blakemeyer was one of those travelers.

“I’m very excited to go home right now,” Blakemeyer said. “I have things to do at home, and the weather has kept me away from those.”

He was supposed to head back to Minnesota on Monday. But what better way to spend stormy days than with your best friend since eighth grade?

“At 81-years-old, we’re doing a cross-country relationship,” Jane Grande said.

The two watched the storm snapping photos of the raindrops.

“We went to dinner-look at that beautiful sunset and came the rain,” Blankmeyer said. “Now you see the rain there, and that’s from across her house. There’s more rain. You can see the raindrops.

Anyone planning to travel by car- most roadways and highways are continuing to reopen. For those planning to head north, the 101 has reopened.