Travelers hit the road and see lower gas prices out of state

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Auto Club predicts 7.8 million Southern Californians will hit the road during the holiday season.

It was a busy day at San Diego Car Care— a full-service gas station.

Among the crowd of customers gassing up was Dave Eastridge. He hit the road for Thanksgiving.

"Once you get out of California the gas prices drop significantly. So, it isn’t really too much of a burden on your wallet as far as gas prices,” said Eastridge.

He drove from San Diego to Colorado.

While the Omicron variant spreads quickly throughout the country, he said that didn’t impact his decision to get behind the wheel rather than fly.

“There’s more experience out on the road rather than flying. You can stop whenever you want, you can eat at different locations,” said Eastridge.

He isn’t alone incoming traveler Wayne Ihms feels the same.

“I have a little granddaughter — who if I didn’t come would not be happy," he said.

Ihms said he was shocked when he got to San Diego.

“On the way out here, it was pretty consistent. [It was] about $2.80 until I hit California," he explained. “When I got to San Diego is when I looked up and saw, ‘Wow! Five dollars per gallon!”