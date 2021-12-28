Travelers detail longer than usual border wait times

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The border reopened to vaccinated travelers in November. Since then some travelers have detailed waiting longer than usual to enter San Ysidro.

"It took about five hours to cross," Manuel Guadarrama said.

During the 2021 fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection said 2.4 million passenger vehicles have crossed into San Ysidro. CBP reports an average wait time of about an hour and a half.

Guadarrama said he crosses the border once or twice a year and has never waited five hours.

“We went for two reasons to Tijuana," he said. "We went to drop off my daughter at the airport then also we went shopping."

He wasn’t alone, Chula Vista resident, Guadalupe Serna, said she waited three hours.

“It’s moving very slowly," she said.

She went to Tijuana to visit her family and said she hopes things speed up because it’s a challenge for older people.

“We need another line because there are times we can’t cross and we can’t stay there." Serna said. "I have diabetes and hypertension and there are times when I feel like I’m going to faint."

ABC 10 News reached out to Customs and Border Protection about if they’re facing staffing issues right now at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and we have yet to hear back.