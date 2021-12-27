Travelers deal with flight delays at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Numerous flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were delayed Monday morning as many travelers headed home following the Christmas holiday.

Nationwide, more than 2,500 flights were canceled on Monday due to factors such as weather and airline staffing shortages possibly related to a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases.

At San Diego International Airport, as of 11:30 a.m., about two dozen flights were delayed up to 3 p.m., but there were only two cancellations between that time.

Some travelers told ABC 10News they had their flights canceled, but there were others who were able to avoid issues with their travel plans.

“One flight was delayed. We got the opportunity to get on another flight; thank God for that … we got here early though. We got here before the airport opened to be in line to make sure we got on schedule to get on another flight,” one traveler said.

Another traveler added, “We got right on the plane and flew home. No hiccups at all. We have the happy story of making it home on time and safe.

San Diego airport officials want to remind travelers to check in with their airlines in case there are any changes to itineraries. They advise travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before scheduled boarding time.

Officials also said an on-site COVID-10 testing option is available for anyone who needs test results before departures.