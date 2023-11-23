Travelers at US-Mexico border react to crash, explosion at US-Canada crossing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Some travelers at the U.S.-Mexico border were on edge following Wednesday morning’s car crash and explosion on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the U.S. to Canada at Niagara Falls, New York.

The crash happened as millions are traveling on Thanskgiving Eve.

“Your sense of awareness is heightened. Because something could happen at a moment’s notice,” said Dennis Wright.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a video showing the moment the car went airborne. The Department of Homeland Security has since released a statement saying there is no indication that the crash was an act of terrorism, but travelers say they’re remaining vigilant and alert on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings and be careful,” said Wright.

The incident comes amid rising global tension and just a few weeks after the U.S. State Department put out a warning urging Americans worldwide to exercise extra caution while traveling.

