SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the summer months roll into full swing, travel is at its peak. This weekend alone, AAA predicts 3.3 million people will be traveling in Southern California.

While more people are using public transportation and planes, according to AAA, the way the majority of people are traveling is still by driving.

“It depends on the destination," shares Vlad Vorobyed, who is visiting San Diego from Minnesota.

Those around San Diego all have differing opinions on how they prefer to get around town.

“I like my car, it’s more better," shares Claudia Cruz.

“I took a bus and then a trolley here," shares Fatima Mayo.

As for public transportation, SANDAG says that since last year they have seen a 34% increase in use.

“I think that it’s because it’s easier to take transit to work now you don’t have to worry about parking costs," shares Antoinette Meier, the Director for Regional Planning.

She expresses that other reasons might be the free transit they provide for kids. In just one month SANDAG saw a 40% increase in just one month of children using their services. She also shares that riding is significantly cheaper than other modes.

“It’s a huge savings," says Meier. "One trip on transit is 2.50, a whole day is 6 dollars and a monthly pass is $100 or under.”

But for those who need to go the distance, a plane is your best bet.

San Diego International Airport says that last weekend they had a record of more than 80,000 passengers coming and going in one day.

“I think a lot of people are taking those trips that they put off or you know taking trips that they saved for," shares spokesperson Sabrina LoPiccolo.

AAA says that roughly 425,000 people will fly this weekend in Southern California, but the cost to fly has increased 14% copmared to last year.

LoPiccolo reminds travelers using the airport, of ongoing construction for the new Terminal One. She adds that there is also continued delays and cancellations of flights that are expected to last all summer.

“This is a combination of labor shortages, some weather across the country, and so I do think people are going to need to expect that there may be change in their travel plans," she shares.

Because of this, AAA says that driving, even with the high gas prices, will still be the number one mode of travel.

“It’s the most cost-effective way to get to summer destinations," explains Dough Shupe with the Auto Club of Southern California. "It’s also the most convenient, you can leave when you want to leave and return when you want to leave.”

Shupe says that more than 2.7 million Southern Californians will be taking a road trip this weekend alone. He says before you hit the road, it is important to check your car. AAA expects to rescue more than 65,000 stranded drivers in Southern California mainly because of dead batteries, flat tires, and locking yourself out of your car.

AAA asks that before you buckle up, take off or hop on, make sure that you have what you need to ensure safe travels.