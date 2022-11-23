Travel rush hits San Diego International Airport for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the bags rolled in so did the passengers all trying to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Everyone looking to catch a flight on what’s expected to be the busiest travel day this week.

The San Diego International Airport is expecting about 70,000 to 80,000 people traveling in and out of San Diego Wednesday. But the airport still hasn’t reached the Thanksgiving travel numbers of 2019 right before the pandemic.

Some travelers are noticing it, but many like the Dazos' showed up extra early just in case.

"That's always deceiving so we're playing it safe by getting here hours early," said Jason Dazo.

This is the first time they're flying the day before Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, there are others who wanted to avoid the rush all together and intentionally booked their flights for Tuesday morning.

Passenger, Teri Ramos says, “Oh my gosh the entire flight down here was already sold out and we're told this flight is sold out. So we're grateful to be heading home but we're weary of the whole travel bit. Just to get home safely and in time. “

And then there are the visitors who are spending Turkey Day in San Diego who say the decision to come to America’s Finest City was easy, especially when you live in places like Oregon during this time of the year.

Kaleo Kapua says it’s “ 24 degrees every morning and raining,” where he lives so visiting San Diego is a treat.

Taylor Evans says, “We're taking in all the sun. It will not be wasted on us."

The busiest travel days during Thanksgiving week are usually Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after the holiday.

AAA predicts that 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home in the U.S. this week, a 1.5% bump over Thanksgiving last year and only 2% less than in 2019. The auto club and insurance seller says nearly 49 million of those will travel by car, and 4.5 million will fly between Wednesday and Sunday.