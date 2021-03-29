Menu

Trash Truck fire forces evacuation of car dealership in Grantville

KGTV
Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 21:04:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego firefighters battled a trash truck fire Sunday that prompted the evacuation of a Toyota dealership on Mission Gorge Road.

The fire was reported just after 3:00 p.m. in the area of Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Avenue in Grantville, SDFRD said.

Units arrived at 3:13 p.m. and additional resources were requested from the San Diego city equipment, such as a skip loader.

SDG&E was called out for a high-voltage power line in the area that was shut down around 4 p.m.

No was hurt and the fire was knocked down by 4:30 p.m.

A total of 27 fire personnel were assigned to the fire, according to a fire department incident log.

