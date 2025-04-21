UPDATE: All lanes clear after trash spill on SR-163 in Hillcrest caused traffic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Traffic on State Route 163 in San Diego’s Hillcrest area was backed up late Monday morning after trash spilled on the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident occurred just before 10:15 a.m. on the northbound side of SR-163 near the Washington Street exit.

According to the CHP’s incident log, a trash truck was traveling on the freeway when the back of the vehicle opened for unknown reasons and dropped debris on the lanes.

The situation briefly forced the closure of all lanes as crews worked to move the debris towards the far right lane.

After about 20 minutes, multiple lanes were reopened while crews picked up the trash on the right lane.

Per the CHP incident log, the No. 2 lane was expected to be closed for at least two hours.

By 1:19 p.m. Monday, all lanes in the area had reopened, per Caltrans.