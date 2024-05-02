Trapped driver pulled from car after crashing into retaining wall in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A car crashed into a wall outside of a Lemon Grove assisted living facility early Thursday morning, leaving the injured driver trapped in the wreckage.

According to San Diego County sheriff’s officials, the car slammed into a retaining wall at the Sungarden Terrace facility at 2045 Skyline Drive at around 3:30 a.m.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle after the collision, and it took emergency responders about 10 minutes to free him.

After he was rescued from the wrecked car, the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious.

The crash is under investigation, and ABC 10News learned alcohol or drugs have not been ruled out as the cause of the crash.