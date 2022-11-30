Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year

Oceanside, CA (KGTV) - Passengers who rely on trains to get them from San Diego to Los Angeles will be inconvenienced longer than first thought.

Amtrack and Metro Link service connecting San Diego to Orange County will be suspended until possibly February.

It's usually a scenic ride along the coast. Oscar Gonzalez takes Amtrack from LA to work at the Del Mar Race Track. It's a commute he's never minded.

"It's smooth it's like real relaxing, I prefer a train because buses jump up and down, stops and no traffic, and usually on time," said Oscar Gonzalez.

Lately, Gonzalez has no choice but to add in a bus trip.

Passenger rail between San Diego and Orange counties has been suspended since September 30th.

Crews are working to stabilize the tracks in San Clemente.

Orange county transportation officials say the tracks have shown signs of movement due to a rapidly eroding coastline.

Officials say the tracks have moved more than 28 inches toward the ocean over the last 15 months or so.

The emergency repairs began September 30th and may not be finished until February. Buses are transporting Pacific Surf Liner passengers between Irvine and Oceanside, making a long day even longer.

"I would say like 3 and a half hours with like 3 different connections," said Gonzalez.

The Surfliner runs from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. It's the second busiest rail corridor in the United States.

