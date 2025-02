SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A passenger train struck a pedestrian today near San Diego International Airport, authorities reported.

The Amtrak train hit the person near the intersection of Pacific Highway and West Palm Street at about 1 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Details on the extent of the victim's injuries were not immediately available, sheriff's Lt. Colin Hebeler said.

