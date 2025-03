OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A train struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday in a neighborhood near Strand Beach in Oceanside, authorities reported.

The rail fatality took place shortly after 10:30 a.m. off the 200 block of Surfrider Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, Lt. Patrick Fox said.

