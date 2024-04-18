Train fatally strikes man in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian at Old Town Transit Center Thursday.

The rail fatality at the depot in the 4000 block of Taylor Street occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The victim died at the scene, Lt. Mike Davis said. The man's identity was not immediately available.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner account on X tweeted about the incident, saying customers of two trains will be re-accommodated on new ones. Riders of train 573 can hop on train 777, while passengers on train 572 shifted to train 774.

The North County Transit District also tweeted about the crash, saying a Coaster Breeze Bus would give rides to passengers going between Sorrento Valley, Old Town and Santa Fe Depot during the service disruption.

As of 11:00am PT, Due to an incident involving a trespasser, Train 573 is now canceled. Customers will be re-accommodated on Train 777. For further traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) April 18, 2024

As of 11:05am PT, Due to an incident involving a trespasser, Train 572 is now canceled. Customers will be re-accommodated on Train 774. For further traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) April 18, 2024

