Trailblazing black female firefighter inspires next generation in Women's History Month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During Women's History Month, a trailblazer in the firefighting industry is inspiring the next generation of first responders.

As one of the first Black female firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), Lorraine Hutchinson shattered the glass ceiling, rising to one of the highest-ranking positions before retiring.

Over her 25-year career, Hutchinson climbed the ranks from firefighter to engineer, ultimately retiring as the fire deputy chief at the City of San Diego. Her impact on the firefighting industry persisted after she retired.

"There were other black females that came on the job, but they just didn’t last until retirement, and so I feel like I should have been able to do that," Hutchinson said. She said that there are no black female firefighters at SDFD to carry on her legacy.

Now, Hutchinson is leading the Southwestern Academy in San Diego, California, with a focus to diversity the fire force.

"When I was in the department, I would talk to people about diversity and make sure we had diversity," she said. "The response I would get is that they don’t come to us ready and trained ... I can get them ready, and that can’t be an excuse now."

More than half of the students she teaches now are Hispanic. She said it's always exciting to see them get hired at local fire departments.

For Hutchinson, geographical or ethnic backgrounds are irrelevant to pursuing a firefighting career. She encourages anyone interested to enroll in the fire science program online.