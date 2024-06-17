Traffic crash closes northbound I-5 near SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All northbound lanes on Interstate 5 just south of Sea World Drive in the Morena area have been shut down due to a traffic crash, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The CHP is directing vehicles onto nearby Interstate 8 to bypass the closure.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that one patient was ejected as a result of the crash. The patient was transported to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with severe injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.