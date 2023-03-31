Tornado warning shocks Valley Center community

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — It was quite the scare for the small town of Valley Center when they got an alert just before 10:30 a.m. letting them know that they were minutes away from a potential tornado.

“I was just getting ready for the day and getting ready to leave to pick up my flower order and then all the sudden on the tv an alert came on," said Janelle Brinneman, resident.

She said the town’s Facebook chat started buzzing.

Brinneman is from Valley Center and said the town scrambled because they’ve never experienced a tornado before.

Pictures of the unexpected weather started flooding the chat.

“We just didn’t know what to do. It said to go in your basement and everybody’s like, ‘we’re in valley center we don’t have a basement,'" she said.

She said her kids were at school and the district sheltered them in place.

Luckily, no tornado hit town.

“I hope no more craziness. This has been a crazy few months," she said.