Torch run begins in San Diego County to raise awareness about the Special Olympics

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Flame of Hope is hot for the first time in two years.

Law enforcement is kicking off two days worth of running to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.

"This run means so much to me because it helps get out the word about Special Olympics and it helps inspire others to do the same," said Thomas Selbe.

Thomas Selbe is from Santee.

He's been participating in the Special Olympics for over ten years.

This year he will be playing softball.

He said one of his favorite parts of being a part of the Special Olympics action is being able to use his voice to make a difference in our community.

"Make a difference by inspiring others to speak up against being bullied because of their mental and physical challenges that you can be who you are and nothing can get in your way and you can do what you need to do to make a difference in their own way," said Selbe.

The Torch Run raises money for special athletes like Selbe— who was able to go to the world games in 2017 with the funds raised.

"Oh yeah, this is from the winter world games in Austria in 2017," said Selbe.

Runners like Border Patrol Agent Francisco Santos rallied behind the athletes taking on a five-mile trek before passing the torch to San Diego-area police officers.

He used the run to honor a fallen Border Patrol brother who couldn’t run alongside him to support the special athletes.

"I also brought some counterparts out here with me— some brothers and sisters who we’re all going to run and present. The Special Olympics is a wonderful organization. It provides everyone the opportunity to participate and compete and do their very best," said Santos.

The runners will take the torch throughout San Diego County and will ultimately pass the torch off near Camp Pendleton to agencies in Orange County.

Along the way, law enforcement will stop to educate the community about the Special Olympics that will happen in November.

“I’m just really happy to be able to compete again," said Selbe.

The Special Olympics will take place in November. You can donate here.