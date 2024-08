SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officers with the San Diego Police responded to a drowning incident of a toddler early afternoon on Wednesday.

An SDPD watch commander confirmed that a woman called the department around 3:15 p.m., reporting that a 2-year-old was inside a pool and drowning.

Police confirmed that the toddler died from the incident.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.