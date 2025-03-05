Tire shop sees surge in customers trying to avoid potential tariff price hikes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you drive around Barrio Logan, you will see lots of tire shops and great deals.

At Fausto’s Tires on 30th Street, the used tires start at $45, while the new ones start at $90. The new tires imported from Canada and Mexico are what owner Eddie Reyes is concerned about.

"All of our wholesalers are letting us know, 'Hey, the prices are going to go up. Start buying now before they do,'" said Reyes.

According to Statista, Mexico and Canada are among the largest exporters of tires to the U.S. ABC News also reports last year $81 billion in auto parts came from Mexico, while $19 billion's worth came from Canada.

Reyes says he is seeing an increase in customers who are concerned about prices in the near future.

"There are a lot of people who are like, 'Hey, you know the prices are going to go up, so we have to get things done now,'" said Reyes.

But in the long term, he says the tariffs could take a toll on his business. He started the shop with his father three years ago.

"It’s our first business. It is like having your first kid. Seriously. You are trying your best for it. You put all your effort and strength into it, watching it grow," said Reyes.

Reyes, who is only 20 years old, has a long career ahead of him. He says he wants to stay in the tire business no matter what.