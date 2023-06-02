Tips sought in Rolando hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public’s help is being sought in finding the driver responsible for a Rolando hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

San Diego Police said the collision happened May 20, at about 4:57 a.m., in the 6400 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

According to police, a 42-year-old man -- for unknown reasons -- was lying in the eastbound lanes when a black SUV struck him.

Police stated the SUV’s driver got out of the vehicle, moved the injured pedestrian to the sidewalk, got back into the SUV and then drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition was not released by police.

Police described the SUV as a black mid-size, possibly a Cadillac. The driver was described by police as a tall Black male.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the driver and/or vehicle involved in the incident is urged to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.