Tips sought in Rancho Penasquitos hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run that seriously injured a bicyclist last week in Rancho Penasquitos.

The 60-year-old victim was riding to the east in the 13100 block of Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. July 14 when a beige or dark tan mid-sized SUV struck her from behind, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of numerous injuries, including a fractured neck and brain bleeds, police said.

Investigators have no description of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.