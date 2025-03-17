Tips sought in Mount Soledad Preserve vandalism

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help identifying whoever drove a vehicle back and forth across a lawn at Mount Soledad Open Space Preserve over the weekend, tearing up large sections of sod, spraying mud around and leaving behind deep tire ruts.

The malicious property damage near Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla took place late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to the Mount Soledad Memorial Association.

"This vandalism not only desecrates a beautiful public space but also dishonors the memory of the veterans honored at the memorial," MSMA Executive Director Neil O'Connell said. "This is a place of peace and reflection for our community, and we are determined to restore it."

The association is working with the San Diego Police Department, the Parks & Recreation Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers to identify the perpetrator, according to the association.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the vandal is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.