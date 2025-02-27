Tips sought in Encinitas hit-and-run crash that killed 66-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old woman last month on an oceanfront roadway near Leucadia State Beach.

The victim was walking in the 900 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas when a gray 2019- to 2023-model Audi Q3 struck her shortly before 7 p.m. Jan. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Following the impact, the driver of the SUV fled, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said. Paramedics took the victim, whose name has not been released, to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.