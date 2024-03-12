Tips sought in East Village vehicular assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying two people accused of intentionally striking a man with a sports car after one of them crashed it into the victim's parked vehicle while speeding through the East Village late at night.

A dark-haired man who appeared to be 25 to 35 years old was driving the blue early 2000s-model Chevrolet Corvette recklessly through the downtown district near Petco Park at about 11:55 p.m. Jan. 8 when the car veered out of control and struck a Kia Forte in the 1100 block of J Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The owner of the parked car saw the aftermath of the wreck -- which knocked a headlight cover and part of the front fender off the passenger's side of the Corvette -- via surveillance cameras and walked out to his vehicle to inspect the damage. He arrived to find the other man pushing the Corvette off the Kia, police said.

As the victim looked over the scene of the crash, a thin, curly-haired woman who had been riding in the sports car moved over into the driver's seat, according to investigators.

When the victim tried to exchange insurance information, the other man got into the passenger side of the Corvette and told his companion to run over the victim, police said. The woman, who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, allegedly responded by hitting the gas, and the car struck the victim, knocking him onto its hood.

As the assailants fled at high speed, the victim remained on top of the car for several blocks before tumbling to the ground, suffering a broken ankle and other serious injuries, according to police. The woman continued driving out of the area to the east.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.