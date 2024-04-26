Tips sought in Balboa Park-area hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public for help in identifying a driver who fled the scene of a Balboa Park-area traffic accident that left a pedestrian badly hurt.

The car the motorist was driving hit the 54-year-old victim from behind as he was walking to the south in a bicycle lane in the 1300 block of Pershing Drive at about 8:15 p.m. April 3, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area. The pedestrian was hospitalized for treatment of severe injuries, including a brain hemorrhage, a collapsed lung and fractures to his skull and spine, police said.

Based on vehicle debris left at the accident scene, investigators think the car that hit the victim may be a black 2007-12 Toyota Camry. The vehicle lost a passenger-side mirror and may have sustained other visible damage when it struck the pedestrian, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.