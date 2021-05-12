Watch
Tips sought in attempted robbery of woman at San Marcos bank ATM

San Diego County Sheriff's Dept.
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 12, 2021
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities are searching for a man who tried to rob a woman while she was trying to withdraw money from an ATM in San Marcos.

The incident happened on May 4, at around 8 a.m., at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1000 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said a woman was in the middle of a transaction at the machine when an unknown man approached her. He then demanded money and “pointed a concealed beverage bottle he had on the right side of his pocket. The manner in which the bottle was concealed made it appear like it was a weapon,” officials said.

Fearing for her life, the woman was able to drive away, according to sheriff’s officials.

Surveillance video captured images of the would-be robber, and he was described as white or Hispanic between 20-25 years old. He is believed to be 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and possibly weighs between 150-160 pounds.

The man was seen on video wearing a black cap with an orange “SF” logo, a black hooded jacket with a “True Religion” logo on the back, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and a black “MCM” backpack.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at 760-510-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

