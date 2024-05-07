Tips sought in armed robbery at Kearny Mesa Chevron gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who pulled a gun on a clerk at a Kearny Mesa gas station six weeks ago while robbing the business.

The thief, who appeared to be in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s, entered the Chevron station in the 7700 block of Balboa Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. on March 19, pointed a black pistol at the employee and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the business and ran off to the southeast.

The perpetrator is described as a thin, roughly 5-feet-10-inch man. At the time of the crime, he was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white athletic shoes, a dark-colored mask over the lower part of his face and black gloves with white writing along the knuckles.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the thief.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

