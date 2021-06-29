Tips sought after cat found with zip tie around neck dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Humane Society is reaching out to the public for help in their investigation of a case in which a cat died after being found with a zip tie around its neck.

According to the Humane Society, the cat -- a Russian blue breed -- was spotted in the City Heights area with a zip tie around its neck and appeared to be hurt. The sighting was reported May 29.

After being taken to the Humane Society, officials determined the “injuries were so extensive that the cat needed to be humanely euthanized.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the animal cruelty case. Tips/information can be reported at 888-58-8477 or at sdcrimestoppers.org.

SDHS Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley said, “If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know. We’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”