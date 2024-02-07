Tips: How to drive safe in the rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In Kearny Mesa, Joshua Watts shares crucial tips for pre-road checks and safe driving, especially in adverse weather conditions. Watts, co-owner of Allstate Driving School, is a seasoned driving instructor with 17 years of experience.

"One of the ways you can tell if you have enough tire tread depth is if you have a penny in your pocket," said Watts.

He said before hitting the road, drivers can check their tire tread depth with a penny. "If the upper end of your tire tread is covering Lincoln’s head, you are pretty much good to go."

It's also important to ensure that wipers, lights, and the defogging system are functional before departure, he said.

To handle hydroplaning, Watts said drivers should lift off the gas pedal and hover above the break. "Once you are gaining traction or slowing down, slightly use your break. You never want to punch into it."

When changing lanes in rainy conditions, Watts said people need to use the side mirror, making sure that both headlines from the driver behind are visible. Then turn your head in the direction you are moving and check for blinds spots, he added.

"Also, make sure you stay out of people’s blinds spots if possible," Watts said.

Reflecting on his teaching experience, he said, "Seeing someone actually learn something is great. A lot of people have come up to me afterwards and thanked me. I am just trying to do my job."