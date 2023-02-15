Time capsule buried in La Mesa in 1990s finally opened

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A time capsule buried in La Mesa was finally opened Tuesday, nearly three years late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The capsule was buried outside of La Mesa’s City Hall building in August 1992, and it contained items that captured just a slice of what life was like in the 1990s.

After the 31-year-old capsule was removed from the ground, some teen members of the La Mesa Youth Advisory Commission opened it and announced what was inside.

Items in the capsule included newspapers, a cassette tape that was initially described as a VHS tape by one of the teens, and some predictions for the year 2020.

One of the teens read this written prediction: "My prediction of what life will be like in the year 2020 is that the whole world will be run by computers and everything will be high tech."

The La Mesa Youth Advisory Commission plans to bury a new time capsule later this year to be opened in 2050.

The group said the capsule will include COVID-related items such as hand sanitizer and face masks. Headphones and a cell phone box are among the other items that will go into the capsule.