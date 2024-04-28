TikTok influencer seeks support for homeless outreach in San Diego

Shirley Raines, known as "Miss Shirley," has garnered a massive following on social media by showcasing her efforts to aid the homeless community. However, as she expands her outreach to San Diego, she finds herself in need of assistance to continue her mission.

"It's been so hard with funds and stuff, so I'm coming when I can," Raines said.

As the founder of the nonprofit organization "Beauty 2 The Streetz," Raines has spent the last eight years providing essential services like haircuts, clothing, and food to those living on the streets across Southern California.

With over 5.5 million followers on TikTok alone, Miss Shirley has captivated audiences with her approach to charity work.

"It was honestly about showing the transparency of where your donations are," she said.

Originally from Long Beach, Raines started the nonprofit in 2017 by serving the homeless population in Los Angeles, particularly the Skid Row area. Now, Beauty 2 The Streetz has extended its operations to San Diego, Sacramento, and Las Vegas.

"A lot of people have needs ... I don't know if homelessness is a priority, and maybe the way I do it is a little different with the hair and the makeup that people might think this is extreme," she said.

Raines said the organization has encountered financial limitations and operational constraints since then. She is hoping to secure more resources through live streams on social platforms and crowdfunding efforts.

To contribute to Beauty 2 The Streetz, visit the nonprofit's GoFundMe page.

