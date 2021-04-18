Three shot, wounded at Logan Heights party

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people, including a 17-year-old, were shot and wounded by a gunman Saturday at a party in Logan Heights, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 30th Street and Valle Street at about 4:33 a.m. Saturday after the victims began arguing with some possible rival gang members, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A 17-year-old who was shot in the leg called police and the other two victims fled the scene, Martinez said.

About two hours later, a 25-year-old man arrived at Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, the officer said. The other victim, a 32-year- old man, arrived at Alvarado Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victims' wounds were not considered to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

The gunman fled the scene in a dark sedan, he said.

Detectives from Central Division were handling the investigation.