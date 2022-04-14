Three ships arrive in San Diego as cruise industry continues its rebound

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three cruise ships from three different lines could be seen docked in San Diego for much of Wednesday, a sign that the local tourism industry is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The Holland America Zuiderdam, the Ruby Princes, and the Disney Wonder were all preparing to board and head out to see.

“Three ships in town says people are back to cruising. You don’t want to operate if people aren’t jumping on the ships," Erik Elvejord, a spokesperson for Holland America, told ABC 10News.

Holland America ran two ships through San Diego for much of the local cruise season, which runs from October to mid-May. Elvejord says their ships have been anywhere from 60-90% full, although they have five ships that have yet to return to service.

The Port of San Diego tells ABC 10News that there will have been 100 port visits by the time the current season ends. However, 130 are already scheduled for next season.

Holland America requires all passengers to present proof of vaccination upon arriving, then has them get tested for COVID before boarding the ship. Crew members wear masks, as well.

“I always like to say it’s safer than going to your grocery store," Elvejord said. "Everybody’s been vaccinated, everyone’s tested negative to board. That’s not something we do to go to the store or many other places.”