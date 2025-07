SAN DIEGO (CNS) — U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday that they engaged a vessel attempting to smuggle three migrants into the country near Imperial Beach.

USCG Station San Diego "interdicted 3 aliens aboard a 16-FT vessel near Imperial Beach, Saturday," the agency said in a post on X late Sunday morning.

"The Coast Guard crew pursued the vessel, engaged in disabling fire and discovered the 3 aliens and an operator."

No further information was immediately available.