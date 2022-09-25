Three hospitalized after house fire in Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were hospitalized Sunday, one with minor burn injuries, after a house fire in the Clairemont Mesa West area near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and Nature Center, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 5300 block of Burford Street and the first firefighting unit arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.

One person sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital with two other victims, firefighters said. No information about the other two victims was immediately available.

