Three arrested in San Marcos DUI checkpoint

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Two people were arrested for driving under the influence and one for drugs at a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Saturday in San Marcos.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriffs' Department's San Marcos Station conducted the stops in the 100 block of West Mission Road, said Sgt. Charles Morreale of the San Marcos Station.

In addition to the three arrests, 20 citations were issued for drivers who were unlicensed.

A total of 320 cars went through the checkpoint, Morreale said.

