Thousands unite at Balboa Park for 'More Than Pink Walk' to fight breast cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The walk to fight breast cancer returned to Balboa Park on Sunday as the annual More Than Pink Walk, hosted by Susan G. Komen, kicked off one of the organization’s largest fundraising event series.

“When I heard those words, 'You have breast cancer,' I quickly realized that this is more than just me,” Merilee Neal told ABC 10 News. She was among many survivors who attended the walk.

While her personal journey with the disease has been challenging, she is grateful for the support and community rallying around breast cancer.

“I have learned through this community and Komen that everything they do gives us hope, strength, and creates a community that bands together through it all,” she said.

The event not only united the community to raise awareness about breast cancer but also raised nearly $700,000, which will go toward research, emotional support services, and access to treatment.

“We are just ending Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it really is about bringing awareness to taking action on behalf of your own breast health, celebrating those who are surviving, thriving, and living with breast cancer,” said Megan Klink, vice president of the West Region. “You don’t have to be one of them to stand with us, and we’re seeing proof of that.”

This year’s event drew approximately 12,000 participants. Each year, the organization hosts over 100,000 participants at more than 40 walks across the country.

