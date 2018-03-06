Thousands taking advantage of dockless bikes, scooters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In recent weeks colorful bikes have filled the streets of San Diego. Dockless bike ridesharing companies were ready to go once the City Attorney's Office said they could operate.

The city says LimeBike, Ofo, Mobike and Bird Scooter all have the proper licenses to operate here.

LimeBike says in just two weeks they've logged 30,000 rides.

The San Diego Bike Coalition supports the companies and believes the accessibility and affordability will help the city in its climate action plan.

However, some residents have major concerns with the bikes, reporting that they're being left in the middle of sidewalks and on people's property. They've also witnessed scooter riders not wearing a helmet and people riding where they're not supposed to.

Zack Bartlett, the general manager for LimeBike in San Diego, says they have an operations team patrolling the city 24/7 to run safety checks and reposition bikes improperly parked. He says they've invested heavily in education, safety and parking campaigns to help everyone enjoy the bikes and scooters responsibly.

One of the safety videos can be viewed here.

San Diego Police say because the dockless bikes and scooters are so new they don't have a way to track citations issued to individuals riding them or parking them improperly.