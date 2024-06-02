Thousands participate in Rock 'n' Roll marathons, half marathons in San Diego

Thousands of runners participated in the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series San Diego on Sunday, starting near Balboa Park. The event on Sunday featured marathons and half marathons, attracting over 30,000 participants.

Runners from 49 states and 48 countries enjoyed live bands, cheer teams, and entertainment as they ran through eight San Diego neighborhoods.

Ryan Bethke / RWB Multimedia



The race included a moment of silence for Legacy Runner and San Diego Track Club coach Bill Aaron, who passed away three weeks before the event. Another moment of silence honored local legend and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton.

Rene Ortiz of Rioverde, Mexico, won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:28:42, and Dakota Bliler of Scottsdale, Ariz., won the women’s marathon with a time of 2:52:31.

Ayrton Ledesma of Azusa, Calif., won the half marathon in 1:03:42, and Lisa Goodin of San Diego, Calif., won the women’s half marathon in 1:15:42.

Ryan Bethke / RWB Multimedia

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series began in San Diego in 1998, drawing nearly 20,000 marathon participants in its first year.

Presale registration for the 2025 Rock 'n' Roll Running Series San Diego, set for May 31 - June 1, 2025, is now open online through June 9.