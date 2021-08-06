Thousands of masks distributed to National City students

San Diego (KGTV)- Thousands of masks are being handed out to students in National City. It's part of a continued effort to keep neighbors safe as the delta variant spreads throughout the county.

More than 46,000 masks will be distributed to students.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo- Solis says she understands some parents around the county may not want kids to wear masks inside the classroom. Still, in National City, the children will have to keep them on.

“We hear you,” says Sotelo-Solis. "You can choose to do what you want at home, but here, when they are around other peers in the classroom in a small designated space, we want them to be protected."

Every student will be given five disposable masks. The mayor says the students should be covered for at least a month, but the plan is to continue handing out more in the coming weeks.

As the delta variant continues to spread around the county, educators want to encourage the students to stay safe.

"we're going back to basics," says Sotelo-Solis. "Masks were the first thing that we talked about that would help protect our students, our youth, and our elders. So we need to make sure as schools open up they have the resources and tools to stay safe."

We're told National City's 100-day campaign was successful, but they are still 7,000 shy of their 45,000 vaccination goal.

Now that the shot is available to students 12 and older, the city hopes the number of fully vaccinated individuals will continue to increase.

As an incentive, students 12 and older who get the vaccine Saturday, August 7th, at 2815 Highland Avenue, will get a free Amazon gift card. Vaccines will be given from 8 am to 12 pm.