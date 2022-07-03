Thousands of flight delays and cancellations impact Fourth of July travel

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Fourth of July travelers across the country are dealing with thousands of flight delays and cancellations – including some at the San Diego International Airport.

The TSA says it screened nearly two and a half million people at airports nationwide on Friday.

“It was packed. There were families that were just camping out,” shared Ruby Huckins, a young traveler who just returned home to San Diego after a trip to San Jose.

The cancellations and delays are being caused by summer storms and continued COVID-related staffing shortages. Airlines are having trouble keeping pace with the increased demand for travel.

“It's frustrating and here's what's happening: demand has come roaring back sooner than expected,” said Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary.

At one point the FAA issued ground stops at eleven airports – meaning no flights could take off or land.

By the time this Independence Day weekend is over, experts say it could end up being the busiest travel weekend in more than 20 years.

