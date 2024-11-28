Thousands of runners and walkers give back during O'side Turkey Trot

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Thousands of runners and walkers got their Thanksgiving workout in early Thursday morning at the O’Side Turkey Trot in their best Thanksgiving Day attire.

The fun started a new family tradition for the Rocco family.

“It’s important because it’s getting outside [and] getting through the community on a day to be thankful and we have so much to be grateful for and it’s a good opportunity to get out there," said Olivia Rocco.

The Rocco family’s goal was to cross the finish line.

“Probably in under 30 minutes with the little one," Olivia said prior to the race.

Their new family tradition was also a way to raise money for dozens of North County charities, including the Move Your Feet Before You Eat Foundation, which benefits runners of all ages but focuses on youth running groups.

Over the years, the O'Side Turkey Trot has donated about half a million dollars to the foundation.