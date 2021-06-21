Watch
Thousands enroll in SDUSD summer program

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 18:28:54-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Unified School District is starting the summer with 25,000 students enrolled in Level Up SD, a Summer of Learning and Joy. In partnership with The San Diego Foundation and 65 local nonprofits- the program saw a 1,500% increase over a typical summer.

"Summer starts here and thanks to Level Up SD this will be a summer like no other for thousands of San Diego Unified students," School Board President Richard Barrera said today in a news conference at WIlson Middle School in City Heights

Wilson is one of dozens of schools in the District hosting students in Level Up SD, which offers free in-person morning classroom instruction and a wide variety of summer activities that make it fun.

Summer school is usually for a select group of students who need more academic support. It is open to all K-12 students enrolled in the District for next school year. Kids are taking advantage of free activities that community groups donated to- everything from learning to play to the guitar and Kayak to flying a drone for the first time.

