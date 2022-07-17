Thousands attend first day of San Diego Pride Fest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday, San Diego Pride Fest returned in full scale at Balboa Park for the first time in two years.

"The emotions are high. Everyone's excited to be back. Everyone's joyful," said Fernando Lopez, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.

Like many large-scale events, Pride Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year, the event was scaled down.

"This is so important to so many people. Everyone remembers their first Pride, and for two years, people were denied their first Pride," Lopez said.

But this year, the event is back fully in-person with musical performances, exhibits, vendors, and more.

Lopez said they expect between 45,000 to 55,000 people to attend the festival this weekend.

Don Miller traveled from Long Beach to attend their first San Diego Pride Fest.

"I'm a queer dad with three queer kids out of my four, so I just want to share the love and be out here today," Miller said.

Lopez said the event allows people to embrace and celebrate their true selves.

"People are going to find love, find family, find acceptance and find joy this weekend here at Pride," Lopez said.