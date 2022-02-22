This week's storms expected to bring snow to mountain areas

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - As the winds start to roar and the clouds roll in, folks from all over make their way up north in anticipation of winter weather this week.

"We will have lines coming into town for miles," explains Kevin Meachan, the owner of Cards in a Box.

"It's going to be pretty crowded because if they know, it's coming. They will take their kids out of school and come up here," shares Cheryl Mastro, the Supervisor at Warm Hearth. "And we will make sure the streets are all plowed so they can get through safely."

For Julian natives like Christy Hopkins, the snowfall and colder weather that could come as early as Tuesday are much awaited.

"This is the longest it's ever gone, that I can remember being this late, so we are all kind of excited," Hopkins said. "We do need the snow; we need lots of snow up here."

For those like Meachan, the snow brings better business, "It's a revolving door, it's a lot of fun."

The National Weather Service said while rain will impact the entire county, for those in higher elevation, like Julian, the talker is the cold.

NWS Meteorologist Alexander Hardy explains further, "And how we will be able to bring snow, maybe all the way down to Alpine, Wednesday morning."

As cars get ready to drive through conditions, locals ask that you pay attention to the signs and drive smart.

"If it says you need chains, you better have chains because I see people try to come anyways, and they slide off the road, and we have to send firetrucks," Hopkins said.

She asks that visitors be cautious and put their safety first.