THIS WEEKEND: SR-163 Closed from I-5 to I-8 Saturday

The closure is so crews can pick up litter, trim trees, remove overgrown brush, and repair damaged pavement
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All northbound lanes of State Route 163 from Interstate 5 to Interstate 8 will be closed this Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure is so crews can pick up litter, trim trees, remove overgrown brush, and repair damaged pavement. It includes the southbound and northbound I-5 ramps to northbound SR-163, the northbound 6th and 10th Avenue on-ramps in Hillcrest, and the northbound 11th Avenue on-ramp from downtown San Diego.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's bus services will be escorted through the area during the closure.

Northbound I-5 motorists will be detoured to continue northbound on I-5 to the eastbound I-8 ramp, continue on eastbound I-8 to the northbound or southbound SR-163 connector ramps.

Southbound I-5 motorists will be detoured to the Imperial Avenue off-ramp, turn left to the northbound I-5 on-ramp, then follow the northbound I-5 detour.

Downtown San Diego motorists from 11th Avenue will be detoured to the northbound I-5 on-ramp, then follow the detour for northbound I-5 motorists.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.

