'This is surreal' local Ukrainian-Americans share their thoughts on conflict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ukrainians have been trying to search for answers, help, and hope. Thursday morning, hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, a small band of local Ukrainians grabbed their posters and made their voices heard.

"This is surreal, you guys this shouldn't happen in the 21st century," said Sergiy Trydid.

Trydid was born in Ukraine and currently has loved ones overseas who are seeking shelter in subways.

"They kill us. I keep checking my phone," he says as he looks at messages. "I didn't sleep this night and I won't sleep the next night. The world has to stop this lunatic."

"It's just unbelievable that last night I was putting my kid to bed late at night and I heard that Putin announced his invasion," shares Inna Zozulyak, a Ukrainian-American. "And then he swiftly moved in within minutes."

Zozulyak shares she has been thinking of her sister and her family and their safety. "It's crazy when you are talking to your family and you can hear explosions or sirens, and I can't describe what it feels like because you just feel so helpless."

That is why the group of local Ukrainians rallied Thursday, as they hoped more humanitarian support will head to the area. Inna believes this attack is only the beginning.

"This can be a beginning of something that we will be looking back at this, thinking where was I when this happened," she explains.

With new developments every day, those who once called Ukraine home, like Trydid, are worried about what Russia might do next.

"We thought and they claimed all the time that we are brothers, we are like such a close people, we are the same, and now they are just bombing us, bombing the cities," Trydid said. "This is just a pure invasion like on a scale of World War Two that you would never imagine right now."

