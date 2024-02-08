'This is my life. It is all gone,' says owner of Lemon Grove car dealership damaged in storm

(KGTV) LEMON GROVE — A Bentley was worth $100,000. But after the big storm, it is valued at a lot less.

"Completely damaged. It is just totaled," says William Goryoka.

Goryoka is the owner of Legend Auto Sales in Lemon Grove.

"It happened in about eight minutes. I didn’t even have a chance to move the car out," said Goryoka.

On the day of the storm, he checked his surveillance video. His front parking lot looked like a lake. Then he looked out the window.

"The storm destroyed my property and my cars," said Goryoka.

He says a total of 23 cars were damaged and now they will go to auction. Goryoka says they have declined in value by ninety percent.

"It is alot of stress, trying to re-open the business. Trying to get back on our feet again. It’s tough in this economy," he added.

To make matters worse Goryoka says his insurance policy does not cover flooding. He says he has lost about $300,000.

ABC 10 News reached out to the insurance company, Atlantic Casualty for a comment, but the insurance agent did not return our call Wednesday afternoon.

Goryoka has three kids and just bought a house. He says he has to start from scratch.

"It is my life. It's the only way I make a living. It is all gone now," he said.