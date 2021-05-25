Third-generation San Diego State grad continues family legacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As commencement ceremonies begin to ramp up, there’s one family who is especially proud of their San Diego State University graduate. The student is continuing their legacy as a third-generation alum.

“Having four of us, wearing our stoles, from all different years,” said SDSU graduate William Halpin.

It was a moment to capture. The Halpin and Demos family took photos standing on the campus of San Diego State Univ., in front of Hepner Hall. It was a sight they all know too familiar.

“That one spot that has been a symbol of San Diego and really San Diego State, right there under the arches, for decades,” said Halpin's dad, Jim. “Being there knowing we had shared all of that history, that was exciting.”

“It was fun walking there and looking down at the ground, in front of the arches, and thinking hey, I use to park there,” added Marion Demos, Halpin's grandmother.

They came together to celebrate Halpin, the third generation SDSU graduate. Halpin says he fell in love with SDSU early on.

“There wasn’t any pressure at all,” he said. “But I thought it was really cool to be the third generation in a row to graduate from this school.”

William’s dad graduated in 1987. His grandparents, Bill and Marion Demos, received their diplomas in 1960.

“We were both in classes together; as a matter of fact, I wouldn’t have made it through biology if it hadn’t been for Mrs. Demos,” said Bill Demos.

The class of 2021 won’t be tossing their caps on the mesa. Commencement ceremonies will be held at Petco Park due to the pandemic. Halpin says it’s pretty cool to be one of the only classes to graduate at the ballpark and to have bragging rights against his family.

“For the rest of my life, when talking to these other three, I’ll be the only one who graduated at Petco park,” said Halpin. “I’m so grateful for the university finding a way to make it happen.”

The family says they’re just happy to see William finish school after a tough year of virtual learning. They’re especially happy he will forever be a part of the Crimson and Black tribe.